BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders have simple option to insure EUR/USD downside

Jan 19 (Reuters) - FX traders can use a simple option strategy to insure against a EUR/USD drop in coming sessions.

EUR/USD registered a 81 pip drop on Tuesday, the biggest since December 17, putting its overall bias on downside. The dollar held firm on Wednesday after the previous day's surge in U.S. yields resulted in sharp gains against the euro amid mounting expectations of a series of U.S. interest rate increases. .

The daily chart points to a bigger EUR/USD drop to retest 2021's 1.1186 low eventually, a break below which could send the market into free fall. The technical outlook has darkened after spot's Tuesday close under the daily cloud that currently spans 1.1339-1.1439.

Traders who want to protect against a EUR/USD fall can buy a two-week 1.1340 EUR put option at a cost of 47 pips, priced with spot at 1.1346. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is below the 1.1293 break-even point at the Feb. 2 expiry. Losses are limited to the 47-pip premium, making this type of downside cover well worth paying for.

For more click on FXBUZ

Fenics Pricing Grid: https://tmsnrt.rs/3nFUfJv

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3FI4zqL

Biggest Daily Close Table: https://tmsnrt.rs/3KoyQ1e

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

