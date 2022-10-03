BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders have room to push dollar to new heights

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has room to make even bigger gains in the weeks ahead as the speculative long position is unlikely to inhibit a further rise.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended Sept. 27, the value of the net long position held by speculators edged up to $10.43 billion from $10.24 billion a week earlier. However, as the current long remains well below July's $18.98 billion peak, there is room for the greenback to rise.

The USD index dropped from last Wednesday's new 114.78 multi-year high to hit 111.56 on Friday, close to the 111.596 Fibo - a 23.6% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) rise. Having failed to end last week under this 111.596 Fibo, the likelihood of a dollar recovery above the 114.78 peak has increased.

Demand for dollars in the derivative markets surged on Friday to its highest since the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 as market turmoil sent investors hunting for cash at the end of one of the most volatile quarters in decades.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

