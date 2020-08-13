BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders have put all their eggs in one basket

US Markets

Traders worried about the United States have bought a lot of euros. Now they're massively invested in one currency, which makes that investment extremely risky.

The euro is the only presumed safer currency that's currently rallying. The yen has fallen substantially in the past few days. The Swiss franc has not moved and gold took a 10% hit after reaching a record high.

The euro cannot be the only safe asset, and the more cash that flows into it the less safe it is .

At last count, EUR/USD longs were the largest on record. It will only take a relatively small rise compared with the recent increase for bets to reach record levels. Longs have grown by EUR 6.8 in two weeks. A further 3.3 billion-euro rise would set a record greater than shorts reached at the peak of the euro zone crisis.

The 11% EUR/USD rise from March's low equates to a significant tightening of monetary policy that's choking the economy.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

