BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders have more than doubled their USD conviction

Oct 9 - Speculative U.S. dollar longs have increased for a second week in a row as FX traders look set to take advantage of much bigger gains.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ending Oct. 3, the value of net long positions held by speculators more than doubled to $10.10 billion from $4.21 billion a week earlier. $10.10 billion is the biggest speculative long in just under a year.

The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Monday as violence in the Middle East spooked markets. The dollar's recent strength has been underpinned by a rapid sell-off in U.S. government bonds, which sent yields to multi-year highs.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, ended September above the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780 to 99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall. Those that are bullish now need to force sustained trading above the 107.165 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the same 114.780 to 99.549 drop, to keep the bias on the upside.

