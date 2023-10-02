BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders gear up for even bigger dollar gains

October 2 (Reuters) - Speculative U.S. dollar longs have increased as FX traders look set to take advantage of much bigger gains in the weeks ahead due to bullish fundamental and technical factors.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ending Sep. 26, the value of net long positions held by speculators was $4.21 billion from $3.30 billion a week earlier.

The dollar posted its first quarterly gain in a year on Friday and registered its 11th weekly rise in a row as investors priced in the likelihood of a still solid economy and higher rates for longer.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, ended September above the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780 to 99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall. That will likely lead to much bigger gains through the 107.165 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the same 114.780 to 99.549 drop.

