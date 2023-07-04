BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders' eyes fixed on U.S. jobs data: key for USD

July 4 (Reuters) - FX traders have their eyes fixed on U.S. jobs data due Friday; a high print on non-farm payrolls would likely see the U.S. dollar soar.

The Reuters poll forecast is for June non-farm payrolls to moderate to 225,000 from 339,000 in May, while unemployment is expected to remain at 3.7%. If payrolls are much above 225,000 (or the unemployment rate comes in under 3.7%), expect that to stoke huge dollar demand in a market already short.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, could rise to break above last week's 103.540 high, which in turn will likely lead to a much bigger recovery through the 104.000 psychological level.

The market has been underpinned by the thickening daily cloud that spans the 102.655-103.213 region. If there is a break and daily close below the cloud, that would avert the risk of a short squeeze.

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/46CbdNY

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

