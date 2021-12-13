BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders exit some dollar longs, outlook is mixed

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Speculative dollar longs have exited some of their positions in the run-up to the year-end, as the direction of the greenback remains in the balance.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended Dec. 7, the value of the net USD position held by speculators dropped to a $19.47 billion long. That was a fall from a $23.98 billion long -- the biggest since June 2019 -- the previous week.

The dollar inched higher at the start of a busy week of central bank meetings -- including at the Federal Reserve -- that are expected to drive currency markets and help the dollar although concerns about the coronavirus pandemic weigh heavily on traders' minds.

Those that are bullish should be mindful that the USD index failed to close above the 96.098 Fibo, a 50% retrace of its 102.99 to 89.206 drop from 2020 to 2021, for four weeks in a row.

That is a possible bull trap -- set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses -- and could well hurt the dollar throughout the rest of December.

For more click on FXBUZ

Dollar Speculative Position Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/33do5O3

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3lZstHf

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

