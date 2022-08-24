BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders discover what goes up does not come down

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The dollar is not subject to gravity. It has surged in value but it's not only rising when it's bought. It has continued to rise when it's sold. This is an extremely bullish scenario that's reason for traders to expect a much bigger appreciation.

Traders have sold the dollar several times this year while it has continued to rise. They slashed a $20 billion long position to $6.2 billion between January 14 and March 11 and USD rose 4.1 percent. They sold in early April and late May/early June but the dollar swiftly recovered to rise beyond the start point of their selling.

In July they sold again, slashing $6.2 billion from a $19.2 billion long position. The dollar has soared, rising towards its 2022 peak, and is on cusp of key technical level that if broken convincingly will open lots of upside potential towards 2001's high.

Traders who sell only to see the price rise know demand exceeds supply and they should hold on to part of the asset they are selling in order to make money.

If they sell short in this situation, they will lose.

During the last U.S. tightening cycle, bets on dollar rising reached a record $48 billion. Now traders are long of just $13 billion which represents little restraint. This rally could far exceed that seen in 2014/15.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

