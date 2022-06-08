BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders court disaster when betting against the Fed

June 8 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders are courting disaster by betting against the dollar or by reducing bets against emerging market currencies when the Federal Reserve is embarking on a period of significantly tighter monetary policy.

Emerging market currencies are illiquid and historically central banks of emerging nations have rushed to match moves in U.S. interest rates in order to maintain the stability of their currencies.

In this tightening cycle there has been a surprising will to push back against the Fed with central banks in Thailand, Indonesia and Turkey standing pat this year and China lowering interest rates.

At the same time the cost of the energy that many emerging nations import has surged, eroding current account surpluses or bloating deficits.

This month the Fed will start to reduce its balance sheet which will drain liquidity more rapidly.

Currency traders are short dollars versus Mexico's peso and Brazil's real and recently slashed bets that Asian currencies would fall.

All of these currencies are illiquid and prone to big movement if put under stress.

In comparison Japan's yen is liquid and it's collapsing under the same conditions.

