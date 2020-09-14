BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders could see a bigger dollar squeeze higher

Sept 14 (Reuters) - While the U.S. dollar's focus is on the Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday , it is vulnerable to a squeeze higher due to a large outstanding speculative short position.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending Sept. 8, the value of the net short USD position held by speculators retreated marginally to $32.7 billion from $32.8 billion the previous week. The sheer size of the remaining short position could fuel a near-term squeeze higher, due to bids and vulnerable buy stops associated with those shorts.

So far in September, the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has found solid support ahead of the 91.729 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retracement of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018 to 2020) rise. That increasingly points to a bigger recovery to the 94.393 Fibonacci level, a 23.6% retracement of the 102.99 to 91.737 2020 drop.

Dollar positioning is derived from net contracts of IMM speculators in the euro, yen, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

