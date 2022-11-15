BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders could force an even bigger dollar slump

Nov 15 (Reuters) - FX traders will likely force the U.S. dollar lower still, leaving residual speculative longs in a bind. A major technical level below could come under pressure in coming sessions.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended Nov. 8, the value of the net dollar long position held by speculators dropped to $2.36 billion from $3.08 billion a week earlier. As a result, the speculative long position stood at its smallest since August, 2021.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six other currencies, is falling well below the 106.443 Fibo - a 61.8% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) rise. Fourteen-day momentum reading remains negative, reinforcing the underlying bearish bias. Expect a bigger drop to 104.474 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the same 101.29 to 114.78 gain. Related comment.

For more click on FXBUZ

IMM Positions Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3UKGVSQ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3EvwNYa

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.