BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders can learn much from Australia's dollar

March 3 (Reuters) - Australia's dollar should be watched closely for insight into risk appetite, which has strengthened but could grow much more.

Risk taking has been supported by stimulus, which could grow as the U.S., UK, and probably many other nations spend their way out of the coronavirus crisis.

What's surprising is that this hasn't sparked currency traders to gamble, and that's why Australia's dollar is important. Australia is tied to China, which is at the heart of the recovery and is a major producer for commodities that have soared in value.

AUD's positioning imbalance is the most extreme of major currencies. Traders are short and have been short for much of the huge rise from 0.5510 in March 2020 to 0.8007 last month. Reaching 0.8000 at the end of a month triggered heavy selling, resulting in a quick decline, but AUD/USD has rallied and the lack of bullish bets in world enriched by stimulus is the foundation for a bigger rise.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

