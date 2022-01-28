BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders can insure against a major EUR/USD break

Jan 28 (Reuters) - FX traders can use a simple option strategy to insure against a EUR/USD drop under the major 1.1040 Fibo level next week.

The dollar is on track for its biggest weekly rise in seven months as expectations of higher interest rates fuelled the U.S. unit's gains versus rivals. . That is exerting downward pressure on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD on Thursday closed down 96 pips on the EBS, the biggest one-day fall since Dec. 17, reinforcing the downside bias. Fourteen-day and 14-week momentum readings are both negative, highlighting the overall bearish market structure. There is scope for a slump to test the major 1.1040 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.0636 to 1.2349 (2020 to 2021) EBS rise.

Traders who want to protect against a EUR/USD fall can buy a one-week 1.1130 EUR put option at a cost of 43 pips, priced with spot at 1.1132. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is below the 1.1087 break-even point at the Feb. 4 expiry. Losses are limited to the 43-pip premium.

