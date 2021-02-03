BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders can insure against a likely EUR/USD slump

US Markets

FX traders could use a simple put option to protect against a EUR/USD slump in coming sessions, which could occur as a classic topping pattern has developed on the daily chart.

A head and shoulders top has formed after the market broke and closed under the pattern's neckline at 1.2052 on Tuesday. That sets up the likelihood of a huge drop to the pattern's measured objective at 1.1750 in the weeks ahead. Scope grows for an initial test of the base of the daily cloud that currently spans 1.1939-1.2129, a break and daily close below which would weaken the outlook further.

Those that want to protect against a EUR/USD decline can buy a one-week 1.2020 EUR put option at a cost of 42 pips, priced with spot at 1.2020. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is below the 1.1978 break-even point at the Feb. 10 expiry. Losses are limited to the 42-pip premium.

