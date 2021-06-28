BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders can bank on a long summer, perhaps quiet year

June 28 (Reuters) - Volatility has slumped and currency traders may be wise to bet that the quiet endures this summer and perhaps all year.

Long quiet periods usually follow great turmoil, the calm after the storm when traders gradually readjust to what they see as the new normal.

The global financial crisis triggered more volatility than the pandemic and was followed by several years of calm. It took an intensification of the euro zone crisis to reenergize markets.

Currencies are already in the grip of a slowdown where trading is being shaped by the strength of stock markets, a glut of stimulus and very low interest rates.

The quiet will undermine currencies with negative interest rates and push cash towards those offering interest rate returns, and should do so gradually which means there is less risk of adverse currency movement to subtract from the potential carry.

FX vols are not too far from record lows, which could be revisited this year.

