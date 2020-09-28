BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders beware: the end of the year is nigh

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The best advice for FX traders might be to take a cautious stance now. The end of the year is coming, posing great risk in financial markets .

For several years, Decembers have narrowly seen a dollar shortage averted. This year, crisis and turmoil carry greater risk than any of those prior years.

A dollar shortage now might be much worse and it will probably be exacerbated by the timing of the end of the UK's transition period to Brexit on Dec. 31. Brexit is badly timed, occurring when risk appetite is at its lowest and liquidity is scarce.

To exacerbate this situation, traders have wagered a massive amount of dollars on its drop. They are short of $33 billion, a nine-year high.

Some paring of those bets is likely before the year ends. The number of shorts pared could be much greater than would occur in a normal year.

