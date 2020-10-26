BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders beware: some massive option expiries this week

Oct 26 (Reuters) - FX option expiries and related delta hedging flows can influence FX price action, so it's worth knowing where the bigger strikes reside, and there are plenty this week.

EUR/USD has 1 billion euros at 1.1835-40 Monday , 1.1 billion at 1.0800-05 Tuesday, 1.6 billion at 1.1800-05 and 1 billion at 1.1900 on Wednesday. Friday sees 1.4 billion euros at 1.1800, 1.2 billion at 1.1850, and 1.6 billion at 1.1950.

EUR/SEK sees 2.2 billion euros at 10.40 strikes on Wednesday.

USD/JPY has $918 million at 105.00 and 1.3 billion at 105.30-35 Monday , Tuesday has $1 billion at 104.25, 1.5 billion at 105.00, and 1 billion at 105.25. Wednesday has $2.5 billion at 104.90-105.00, and Friday 1.8 billion at 104.50 and 2 billion between 104.85-105.00.

GBP/USD stand-out strike this week are 529 billion pounds at 1.31 on Wednesday. EUR/GBP has 565 million euros at 0.9100 Monday, 900 million at 0.9135-45 on Tuesday, 800 million at 0.9085-0.9100 Wednesday, 840 million at 0.9050 and 622 million at 0.9110 Thursday.

AUD/USD's biggest FX option expiry this week is Monday at 0.7100 on A$667 million, while Friday has 582 million at 0.7180 and 631 million at 0.7200. AUD/NZD has A$650 million at 1.0695-1.0700 and 1.2 billion at 1.0750 on Friday.

AUD/JPY has A$1 billion at 73.20 and 2.5 billion at 76.35-40 on Thursday, 601 million at 76.75 and A$1.1 billion at 77.45 on Friday.

USD/CAD's biggest strikes are Thursday between 1.3175-1.3200 on $1 billion and Friday at 1.3150 on $1 billion.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

