BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders betting with the Fed should make money

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Where the Federal Reserve leads other central banks usually follow, with the path of U.S. monetary policy often guiding trends in currency markets. Those who bet with the Fed are more likely to make money than those who bet against it.

In the wake of the global financial crisis the correlation between the dollar and U.S. interest rates has been extremely strong with large dollar moves stemming from the Fed's policy.

The significant difference that FX traders may now need to account for is the relatively low level of speculation in favour of a stronger dollar despite a rise in the number of rate hikes expected this year.

Net dollar longs are just 10 billion, compared to near 50 billion purchased during the last tightening cycle and 35 billion wagered on a dollar drop when U.S. interest rates plunged in 2020.

Traders are even betting on a rise in EUR/USD, which should intensify the bearish reaction when U.S. rates actually rise

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

