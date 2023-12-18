BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders become more pessimistic about the dollar

Dec 18 (Reuters) - FX speculators' U.S dollar short positions have grown as the market becomes increasingly pessimistic about the greenback's direction.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ending Dec. 12, the value of net short positions held by speculators grew to $5.03 billion from $1.98 billion a week earlier.

There are a that will continue to weigh on the U.S dollar as 2023 draws to a close. The greenback is in danger of dropping further due to the prospect of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024, its negative correlation with rising global equities, its tendency to fall in December and the underlying negative technical outlook.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, 14-week momentum remains negative. However, a weekly close under the 102.525 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 2023 rise, needed to keep the overall bias on the downside.

For more click on FXBUZ

Speculator Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/48k02tg

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3GS43ZW

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.