BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders are no different from other gamblers

March 24 (Reuters) - Like other gamblers the appeal of the long odds draws many currency traders who have a tendency to bet against trends and therefore a tendency to lose.

Gambling sites and the platforms used by most currency traders offer a clear waning about the high percentage of traders who lose but this deters few who see the potential to make money, and their cash like most who came before them fills the pockets of the bookmakers.

This is exemplified by the resilient but wrong bullish EUR/USD positioning that has been held irrespective of the downtrend and the repeated hawkish message from the Fed, and relentless dovish tone of the ECB.

The interest rate gap is going to widen and EUR/USD, which has already dropped 1329 points as a result of diverging monetary policy plans, is likely to keep falling as these plans unfold.

EUR/USD traders were still long when the pair hit its 2022 low and probably still are.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

