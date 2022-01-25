US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX to keep riding equity rollercoaster as Fed meets

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Foreign exchange rates look set to remain highly sensitive to global stock market gyrations through Wednesday's monetary policy statement from the Federal Reserve.

The safe-haven yen, U.S. dollar and Swiss franc could appreciate further if the Fed's message triggers more equity market weakness, while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar and pound might recoup some of their recent losses if equities rally.

Speculators were badly positioned for Monday's yen and franc gains as equity prices tanked: Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators held 11 times more gross JPY short contracts than gross JPY longs in the week ended Jan. 18; 88,881 versus 8,002; while gross CHF long contracts numbered just 925 -- the lowest since May 2005.

The yen rose to a five-week peak against the AUD and a one-month high against GBP on Monday, with 80.70 and 152.90 marking the approximate respective lows for AUD/JPY and GBP/JPY. The franc rose to its highest level against the euro since June 2015 on Monday, with 1.0300 marking the EBS low.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

