BUZZ-COMMENT-FX risk gauge not signaling draconian lockdown fear just yet

Nov 13 (Reuters) - A key foreign exchange gauge of risk appetite, AUD/JPY, has lost positive momentum since Monday's surge in COVID vaccine optimism waned, but it is still not signaling fear of more widespread lockdowns that could stop the global economy in its tracks.

Technically, AUD/JPY's retreat from August's high appears to be an ABC correction within a broader uptrend. If it holds above the 55- and 100-day moving averages and cloud base, all near Friday's 75.72 low, into next week, August's 78.45 high will remain in play.

AUD/JPY has found key support in its correction from Monday's vaccine-driven spike to nearly two-month highs. Markets are attempting to weigh potential risk-taking tied to the eventual end of the pandemic and the damage inflicted by it before then.

AUD/JPY is positively correlated to the S&P 500, and equity markets tend to price in economic and profit potential six months to a year ahead, which roughly fits the expected roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.

In the interim most central banks and fiscal authorities are expected to maintain or even increase pandemic relief efforts, which should support stocks and AUD/JPY.

