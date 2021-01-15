BUZZ-COMMENT-FX risk gauge grows skittish after dire US retail sales

Jan 15 (Reuters) - AUD/JPY, a global risk gauge tightly tied to the S&P 500, came under pressure on Friday after miserable U.S. retail sales data revealed greater economic vulnerability to the worsening pandemic than previously thought.

AUD/JPY, the S&P 500 and other risk-driven asset prices had been projecting the best possible path out of the pandemic, but just getting through the winter could be more challenging than expected.

New lockdowns in China and the dollar's broad rebound weighed on commodity prices and the aussie, while risk-off flows bolstered the haven yen, dollar and Swiss franc.

AUD/JPY has been working off the most overbought daily and weekly RSIs since June and 2016 respectively, conditions caused by exuberance regarding the global economy escaping the pandemic this year.

AUD/JPY remains above its up trend-line from the Nov. 19 low, now at 79.38 and by the 21-day moving average at 79.47. But this week's failed attempt to surpass last week's 80.91 trend high by the upper 10-week Bolli and 2019's peak raised red flags. More so because those Bolli bands began tightening last week, suggesting risk of reversion to the 10-week moving average at 78.21 last.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2LXQzmA

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/39Cvrdw

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.