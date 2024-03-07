BUZZ-COMMENT-FX reaction to Friday's US NFP, according to FX options

March 7 (Reuters) - Overnight FX options now expire at 10 a.m. New York cut on Friday and therefore include the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, with related implied volatility gains and subsequent premiums offering clues as to the perceived FX reaction.

Volatility is an unknown yet key parameter of an option premium, so dealers use implied volatility (their best guess) as a stand in. Those using options to trade volatility will buy, or sell, based on whether they think actual volatility will under, or outperform the implied volatility on a particular option.

Any additional implied volatility and subsequent premium for options expiring after a particular event will therefore demonstrate its potential to generate volatility.

EUR/USD overnight expiry implied volatility is 11.5, from a recent average of 8.0, the premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle is now around 52 USD pips from 36 USD pips in either direction. EUR/USD also includes Thursday's ECB policy announcement, but low EUR/cross vols suggest ECB-related realised volatility expectations are tame.

GBP/USD overnight expiry implied volatility is 9.75 from 8.0 - a premium/break-even of 52 USD pips from 42 USD pips in either direction. AUD/USD overnight is 12.5 from 10.5 or 35 USD pips from 29 USD pips in either direction.

Overnight expiry USD/JPY implied volatility is the biggest gainer since including Friday's NFP, but other expiry dates have posted significant gains too, amid a sharp spot setback and broader option demand on expectations of a March 19 BOJ rate move. Overnight expiry USD/JPY implied volatility is 16.0 from 10.0 early Thursday - a premium/break-even of 100 JPY pips from 60 JPY pips in either direction.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

