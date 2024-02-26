BUZZ-COMMENT-FX positioning: The times they are a-changing

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Although the foreign exchange market remains relatively calm on the surface, speculators are generating plenty of churn beneath it.

CFTC data showed both the net JPY and AUD short positions rose for the sixth week in a row in the week ended Feb. 20, to their respective highest levels since November and October last year.

In a reversal of recent trends, the net EUR long jumped nearly 30% from its lowest level since October 2022 while the net GBP long contracted for the first time in eight weeks.

Elsewhere, the net CHF short rose for the third consecutive week to its highest since December, as the net CAD short almost evaporated. The net NZD long, meanwhile, almost doubled - ahead of this week's interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

AUDCFTC https://tmsnrt.rs/3OSKANp

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

