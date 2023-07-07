BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options warn of volatility over U.S. jobs data

July 7 (Reuters) - Dealers raised the cost of overnight (next working day) expiry foreign exchange option contracts on Thursday to account for the risk of increased FX volatility from Friday's U.S. jobs data, but those premiums have been marked even higher since.

The premiums are based on volatility expectations where any disparity between the expected and actual volatility will become a trading opportunity.

Option holders want to capture enough actual volatility with an opposing cash hedge to cover the premium and return a profit. Therefore premium gains before key data and events are indicative of any additional volatility risk premium.

The premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle in high beta USD/JPY was 60 JPY pips in either direction before it captured Friday's U.S. jobs data and was 87 JPY pips from Thursday, when it did. That break-even is now 100 JPY pips in either direction and flags the increase in volatility risk premium.

AUD/USD went from A$36 pips to A$44 pips initially and is now A$48 pips in either direction, while the initial premium gains for overnight expiry EUR/USD options took them from $36 pips to $47 pips and the price is now $55 pips in either direction for the straddle.

