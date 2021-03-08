BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options warn of more volatility and USD gains

March 8 (Reuters) - FX option pricing and flows warn of more volatility and USD gains, with U.S. CPI data Wednesday and a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday adding to the risk.

Options thrive on volatility, using implied volatility to estimate how much lies ahead when determining premium. It continues to edge higher.

Options will also add implied volatility to the FX direction they feel is more vulnerable, highlighted by risk-reversal contracts, which have seen USD call premiums growing - the right to buy USD versus sell it on a future date.

With recent FX volatility fuelled by bond-market volatility/gains, as we saw again after Friday's stronger-than-forecast U.S. jobs data, extra focus will be on Wednesday's U.S. CPI data. Higher CPI data will be more fuel for U.S. yield gains and USD demand.

The ECB has already aired concern about euro zone yield gains hampering a struggling recovery, so more comments Thursday are a risk to EUR - already highlighted by growing EUR/USD FX option premiums .

For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2OcMyfd

EUR/USD 1-3-12-month expiry option risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3t1fu94

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.