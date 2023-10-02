BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options to capture more USD/JPY gains

Oct 2 (Reuters) - There has been an increase in demand for various FX options that would give holders the right to buy USD/JPY above 150.00 and we take a look at some of those strategies and cost implications.

Outright vanilla USD call/JPY puts are the most common option - giving holders the right to buy USD/JPY at expiry if preferable to the FX spot price. For example, with USD/JPY spot at 149.70, a 2-week 150.00 JPY call offers holders the right to buy USD/JPY at 150.00 in 2-weeks and risks an upfront premium of 70 pips (break-even 150.70).

Similar options are being spread against the sales of both high and low strikes to help lower that premium, although the sale of any option risks unlimited losses if the FX rate should move against the seller.

That same 2-week 150.00 JPY put/USD call option cost can be reduced to just 20 JPY pips by selling a 2-week expiry 148.00 JPY call USD put option, or net zero by selling a 2-week 148.60 against it, but risks losses if USD/JPY falls below the strikes that were sold.

Reverse Knock Out (RKO) options are always a popular and low cost choice for those who think overall FX gains will remain a grind. A 2-week expiry 150.00 JPY put/USD call with an RKO trigger at 152.00 costs just 10-pips by comparison, or 27 JPY pips if the trigger is raised to 153.00. They allow the holder to buy USD/JPY at the strike if more favourable than the cash rate, but the option will no longer exist if the RKO trigger trades before expiry.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

