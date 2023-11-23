BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options suggest uphill struggle for USD/CNH bears

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The price action in forward looking FX options is a lot different now when compared to the start of the USD/CNH slide below 7.3000 in early November and would suggest the options market thinks the bulk of the move is now over.

FX options thrive on volatility and rapid directional moves, both of which were plentiful through November. Implied volatility gauges the realised volatility risk and is a key determinant of the option premium. The benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatility rallied from multi month lows at 3.5 to 5.25, but settles around 5.0 for now.

The 1-month 25 delta risk reversals saw its implied volatility premium flip from CNH puts to CNH calls (USD/CNH topside to downside strikes). That premium reached new record highs at 0.5 as implied volatility rallied and market participants scrambled to buy downside strike option protection. However, the price has seen a sharp retracement back to 0.2.

Trade flow data saw solid demand for short dated expiry CNH call/USD put strikes toward 7.20 and 7.1000 which have been closed for profit since the USD/CNH drop stalled at its 200-dma around 7.13 on Tuesday.

Since Tuesday there have been several buyers of CNH call/USD put spreads. While these options would benefit from further USD/CNH losses over coming months, they are used more typically when spot moves are slower and implied volatility is falling.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

