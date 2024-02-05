BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options signal expectations for EUR/USD

Feb 5 (Reuters) - FX options are forward looking and thrive on volatility, so their price action can offer clues on the outlook, which hasn't changed a great deal in EUR/USD of late.

Implied volatility, the option market gauge of realised volatility over a certain time frame, trends higher when realised volatility is high or is expected to increase, and vice versa. EUR/USD implied volatility with expiries sub 3-month has been languishing just above December's two-year lows for the last few weeks.

Risk reversals show any implied volatility premium for option strikes in one direction versus the other. They have seen their long standing EUR put over call premium fall to long-term lows recently, although they have increased slightly over the last week. The benchmark one-month expiry 25 delta risk reversal is 0.25 from 0.1 EUR puts over calls (downside over upside EUR/USD strikes).

Option market trade volumes remain steady and have not given any indication that dealers are expecting a sudden surge in volatility or a break from long- term ranges.

While not ruling out deeper EUR/USD declines, FX option market price action is consistent with a continued slow and limited grind.

