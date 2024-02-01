News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options signal a potential USD/JPY break-out?

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 01, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Given their forward looking nature and reliance on FX volatility, price action in FX options can show the market's perception of future FX risks, which appear to be increasing in USD/JPY.

Implied volatility is the market's gauge of future realised volatility and a key determinant of the option premium. It fell sharply after January's Bank of Japan policy change risk was priced out, with the benchmark 1-month expiry falling from 9.5 to 8.2. It's been increasing again this week and traded 8.9 in Asia Thursday.

There is already a strong implied volatility premium for downside versus upside option strikes as shown by risk reversal contracts, but it's marginally higher this week, especially the 3-month expiry since including April's Bank of Japan policy announcement.

Trade flows highlight a pick up in JPY call/USD put strike options on an outright basis, with maturities over coming weeks. These options would grow in value should USD/JPY breakout to the downside and volatility increase.

Growing USD/JPY downside fears would appear justified in the wake of Wednesday's Fed, as impending U.S. data could once again increase the probability of a March rate cut and hurt the USD if weaker than expected, as would any more signs of stress in the U.S. banking system after the Bancorp news on Wednesday.

Friday's U.S. NFP report gains increased significance post Fed.

For more click on FXBUZ

1-3-month USD/JPY risk reversals https://tmsnrt.rs/49c3hmI

USD/JPY 1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/48Wnr4C

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.