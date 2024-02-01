BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options signal a potential USD/JPY break-out?

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Given their forward looking nature and reliance on FX volatility, price action in FX options can show the market's perception of future FX risks, which appear to be increasing in USD/JPY.

Implied volatility is the market's gauge of future realised volatility and a key determinant of the option premium. It fell sharply after January's Bank of Japan policy change risk was priced out, with the benchmark 1-month expiry falling from 9.5 to 8.2. It's been increasing again this week and traded 8.9 in Asia Thursday.

There is already a strong implied volatility premium for downside versus upside option strikes as shown by risk reversal contracts, but it's marginally higher this week, especially the 3-month expiry since including April's Bank of Japan policy announcement.

Trade flows highlight a pick up in JPY call/USD put strike options on an outright basis, with maturities over coming weeks. These options would grow in value should USD/JPY breakout to the downside and volatility increase.

Growing USD/JPY downside fears would appear justified in the wake of Wednesday's Fed, as impending U.S. data could once again increase the probability of a March rate cut and hurt the USD if weaker than expected, as would any more signs of stress in the U.S. banking system after the Bancorp news on Wednesday.

Friday's U.S. NFP report gains increased significance post Fed.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

