BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options show the true scale of GBP downside risk

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A significant repricing of GBP/USD downside risk via FX options shows the true scale of how this forward looking derivative perceives the risk to GBP from the recent break-down in Brexit talks.

Implied volatility gauges future actual volatility risk - it's been marked significantly higher this week. From 9.0 last Friday the benchmark 1-month expiry contract traded 12.2 in Asia today. Three-month implied volatility has gained 3.0 to 12.4.

Risk reversals show how much implied volatility is added for strikes in a particular direction - whichever dealers feel is the most vulnerable. One-month risk reversals now 2.2 vol premium for GBP puts over calls (downside) - up from neutral last Friday, a huge gain.

More noticeable however, is the significant addition of GBP put premium to 3-12-month risk reversals. Ignoring the early March crisis panic pricing - they test the peaks from Nov 2018 and March 2019 around 2.7 implied vols, which were highs in the wake of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

DTCC data shows GBP put option volumes have increased significantly versus GBP calls too.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

