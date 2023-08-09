BUZZ-COMMENT-FX Options show extent of U.S. CPI volatility risk to FX

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Implied volatility gauges actual volatility expectations from inception to expiry when setting an FX option premium and overnight expiry (next working day at 10 AM New York) FX options now include Thursday's U.S. CPI data and its related FX volatility risk.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve now data dependent, Thursday's inflation data should have a significant impact on policy and the U.S. dollar, but option pricing is hardly excessive.

Overnight EUR/USD implied volatility jumped from 8.75 to 11.0 as expiry moved from Wednesday to Thursday, which is a premium/break-even of 50 USD pips from 40 USD pips. Overnight expiry GBP/USD implied volatility went from 9.5 to 12.0 or 50 USD pips to 64 USD pips and AUD/USD from 14.5 to 17.0, which is 39 USD pips to 46 USD pips. USD/JPY has a strong correlation to broader risk sentiment and is typically a reliable volatility bellwether. Overnight expiry USD/JPY implied volatility went from 11.5 to 15.5 - a premium/break-even of 68 JPY pips to 92 JPY pips.

For context - the volatility premium gains for the Aug. 10 U.S. CPI data are slightly below those seen before the July 12 U.S. CPI data, where USD/JPY implied volatility increased from 12.0 to 18.0 - a premium/break-even of 71 JPY pips to 107 JPY pips.

