BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options sending EUR/USD warning signals

July 28 (Reuters) - The forward-looking nature of FX options can be a barometer of risk sentiment and directional bias, and their price action and flows are flashing warning signals about EUR/USD.

Implied volatility is used to gauge future actual volatility expectations, and it's been marked dramatically higher over the last week. The benchmark one-month expiry implied volatility is now 8.3, up from 7.7 Monday, for a 2.0 vol gain in the past week -- its highest since early April.

Risk reversals show the implied volatility premium for option strikes in one direction versus the other, and EUR calls over EUR puts (EUR/USD topside versus downside) premiums have been reached 0.6 in the one-month expiry -- excluding the early March panic -- a two-and-a-half-year peak .

This combination of higher implied volatility and EUR calls means option traders will benefit from EUR/USD gains, so the rise in costs and demand suggests those trading this derivative expect further EUR/USD gains and are paying to cover the risk. Related comment .

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

