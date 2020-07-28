US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options sending EUR/USD warning signals

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The forward-looking nature of FX options can be a barometer of risk sentiment and directional bias, and their price action and flows are flashing warning signals about EUR/USD.

July 28 (Reuters) - The forward-looking nature of FX options can be a barometer of risk sentiment and directional bias, and their price action and flows are flashing warning signals about EUR/USD.

Implied volatility is used to gauge future actual volatility expectations, and it's been marked dramatically higher over the last week. The benchmark one-month expiry implied volatility is now 8.3, up from 7.7 Monday, for a 2.0 vol gain in the past week -- its highest since early April.

Risk reversals show the implied volatility premium for option strikes in one direction versus the other, and EUR calls over EUR puts (EUR/USD topside versus downside) premiums have been reached 0.6 in the one-month expiry -- excluding the early March panic -- a two-and-a-half-year peak .

This combination of higher implied volatility and EUR calls means option traders will benefit from EUR/USD gains, so the rise in costs and demand suggests those trading this derivative expect further EUR/USD gains and are paying to cover the risk. Related comment .

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD 1-month implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jJw9Kh

1-3-6-month EUR/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jJfbvv

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular