BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options send a warning to USD/TRY traders

Nov 25 (Reuters) - USD/TRY traders must be mindful of further volatility, as the FX option market has been quick to recover the premium it charges to protect against it.

Implied volatility is the FX options market's gauge of actual volatility expectations. It fell hard after the Turkish central bank met expectations with a 4.75% rate increase, but it's higher since.

One-week implied volatility fell from highs above 30.0 to 18.0 but has regained 22.0. One-month fell from 25.0 to 17.5, but has recovered over 3.0 vols.

One-month-expiry 25 delta risk reversals saw their TRY put/USD call premium fall to new lows since February at 4.0 from 6.0, but are now 4.15.

Markets don't seem convinced that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will tolerate the central bank's more orthodox monetary policy for long , and retail flows, which are crucial for USD/TRY bears, are still lacking .

However, FX options do offer some hope for USD/TRY bears, as dealers say that end users have still been increasing their downside exposure.

