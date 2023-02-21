US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT - FX options say EUR/USD is going nowhere fast

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 21, 2023 — 04:30 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Forward looking FX options can offer clues on the FX outlook and recent price action suggests EUR/USD is going nowhere fast.

Implied volatility is the FX options market gauge of actual volatility expectations and, while it picked up from long-term lows in early February, it's since dropped back toward those levels. Low implied volatility cheapens FX options and might offer value, but it typically reflects expectations of low actual volatility and any sustained directional moves going forward.

Risk reversals have seen their implied volatility premium for EUR puts over calls (EUR/USD downside versus upside strikes) edge lower. However, while that can show a lack of conviction to bet on deeper EUR/USD declines, its slow descent might also suggests a lack of demand for topside strikes.

Trade flow is another consideration and dealers report low volumes, which is consistent with low FX volatility within familiar ranges. However, while implied volatility trades above those recent lows, it can show the uncertainty surrounding interest rates and the potential for related data prints and central bank meetings to reignite FX volatility.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD 1-3-12-month expiry 25 delta risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EqNkfD

EUR/USD 1-2-3-month expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/41aBlfX

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.