BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options price significant threat from April BoJ

April 21 (Reuters) - One-week FX option expiry now captures the April 28 Bank of Japan policy announcement and a significant jump in related JPY volatility risk premiums shows dealers aren't complacent about the risk of policy tightening.

Implied volatility is a dealer's best guess for actual volatility over the life of an option and helps to determine the premium. One-week USD/JPY implied volatility jumped a very significant 4.5 vols to 12.8 on Friday.

Risk reversals have been a popular trade to hedge the risk of a sudden USD/JPY drop that would lift implied volatility and reward holders. The 1-week 25 delta risk reversal has added 2.5 implied volatility premium for JPY calls over puts (USD/JPY downside) since capturing next Friday's BoJ decision.

There was a significant gain in 1-month expiry USD/JPY implied volatility and its downside premium when expiry first captured April's BoJ decision, but premiums were scaled back after dovish comments by new BoJ governor Ueda on April 10. However, these big jumps in 1-week expiry premiums should send a warning to JPY traders that options still perceive the risk of policy tightening and JPY gains to be a real threat next Friday.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY 1-week expiry 25 delta risk reversalhttps://tmsnrt.rs/41MnETX

USD/JPY - week expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3N1yQI3

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.