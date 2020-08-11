BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options offer clues on the EUR/USD outlook

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The forward-looking nature of options can offer clues about the outlook for the underlying EUR/USD cash rate, with the latest price action and flow data in this derivative now contrasting with July and early August.

Back then, it was all about demand for volatility plays and options that would protect/profit from further EUR/USD gains. But since last Thursday, the market has turned, and it's selling inventory.

Implied volatility, which gauges future volatility and determines the options premium, has been sold heavily, and the additional premium for EUR calls over puts (topside) is following suit. Benchmark one-month implied volatility is now 7.0 from 8.6 (6.1 mid July) and one-month risk reversals 0.45 from 0.85 EUR calls over puts (bias was neutral in June).

This price action doesn't mean EUR/USD will post a significant retracement, but it does suggest that last week's 1.1916 two-year peak was probably the limit of the rally and consolidation will now dominate, as those long of FX options don't profit from spot consolidation.

