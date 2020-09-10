BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options offer clues for GBP/USD as Brexit talks eyed

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Emergency Brexit talks , and potential spillover from the European Central Bank policy announcement via EUR/USD , maintain a solid bid for overnight expiry GBP/USD options. At 15.0 implied volatility, it's at the high end of recent pricing - and has a premium/break-even of 81 USD pips in either direction, for a simple straddle.

Options thrive on volatility and rapid directional moves, justifying the significant spike in 1-month implied volatility from 9.0 to 11.2 Friday-Wednesday. It's now 10.3 as GBP/USD finds a floor (around 1.30 Thursday), but without a deeper retracement, shows a market still alert for more actual volatility/spot losses.

One-week implied volatility remains firm at 11.5 however, but expiry just captured Wednesday's U.S Federal Reserve policy announcement and its potential to reignite actual volatility.

Risk reversals saw GBP put over call (downside) premiums spike dramatically higher - 1-month from neutral to 1.5 and 1-year 1.4 to 2.4. They have peaked, but setbacks are minimal, showing a market still very wary of more GBP/USD losses.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

