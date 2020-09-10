US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options offer clues for GBP/USD as Brexit talks eyed

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Emergency Brexit talks, and potential spillover from the European Central Bank policy announcement via EUR/USD, maintain a solid bid for overnight expiry GBP/USD options. At 15.0 implied volatility, it's at the high end of recent pricing - and has a premium/break-even of 81 USD pips in either direction, for a simple straddle.

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Emergency Brexit talks , and potential spillover from the European Central Bank policy announcement via EUR/USD , maintain a solid bid for overnight expiry GBP/USD options. At 15.0 implied volatility, it's at the high end of recent pricing - and has a premium/break-even of 81 USD pips in either direction, for a simple straddle.

Options thrive on volatility and rapid directional moves, justifying the significant spike in 1-month implied volatility from 9.0 to 11.2 Friday-Wednesday. It's now 10.3 as GBP/USD finds a floor (around 1.30 Thursday), but without a deeper retracement, shows a market still alert for more actual volatility/spot losses.

One-week implied volatility remains firm at 11.5 however, but expiry just captured Wednesday's U.S Federal Reserve policy announcement and its potential to reignite actual volatility.

Risk reversals saw GBP put over call (downside) premiums spike dramatically higher - 1-month from neutral to 1.5 and 1-year 1.4 to 2.4. They have peaked, but setbacks are minimal, showing a market still very wary of more GBP/USD losses.

For more click on FXBUZ

1-week and 1-month GBP/USD implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ifQTZ7

GBP/USD overnight expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/35oTn3M

1-3-12-month GBP/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3maPCEK

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular