BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options not convinced EUR/USD breaks 1.2200 just yet

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Signs from forward-looking FX options are not consistent with an imminent EUR/USD break higher and haven't been for a couple of weeks now.

Shorter-dated-expiry implied volatility is the options market's gauge of near-term actual volatility, and it's retreated from recent highs of late.

More noticeable is the EUR call over put premium (topside strikes) on risk reversal contracts. It fell sharply last week and was totally erased on sub one-month expiries, currently showing no additional premium in either direction.

That doesn't mean EUR/USD won't eventually gain. Option end users have been positioning for gains to 1.2500 over the early part of 2021, using EUR call spreads and options with topside knock-out barriers. The options have reduced costs, yet allow holders to participate in a resumption of the uptrend .

Barrier options reside at 1.2200, making this level tough to crack while a Brexit deal eludes and the Federal Reserve meeting looms .

