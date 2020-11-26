BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options have their sights on EUR/USD 1.2500-1.2600

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Forward-looking FX options have had their sights on EUR/USD at 1.25-1.2600 for a couple of months, although expiries were mostly Q2 and Q3 2021, but recent EUR/USD gains have seen renewed interest in positioning for a move toward those levels sooner than expected.

Option players with bigger portfolios could get into the trades early, selling other options to offset the time-decay cost of holding them . But dealers note more interest from broader end users to buy EUR/USD call options with strikes as high as 1.2600 and expiries over coming months.

The flows suggest expectations that the 1.16-1.20 range will hold through year's end are waning . Bulls will be further emboldened if EUR/USD can close above some key technical levels in November, which should hasten its advance .

There are option barriers/defence around 1.2000 to contend with, an impending dovish European Central Bank meeting and potential profit-taking before year's end. But the option flows demonstrate growing topside concern and potential target levels when 1.200 does eventually break. Related .

For more click on FXBUZ

1-3-12-month EUR/USD option risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2JbBtbN

EUR=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/367JHuf

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.