BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options have Fed in their sights, beware CBRT and BoJ

March 11 (Reuters) - One-week option expiry is now Thursday, March 18, capturing the March 17 U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, with related implied volatility gains flagging expectations of increased actual volatility from that event.

Dealers should also look at implied volatility in one-week JPY pairings and those relating to Turkey's lira from Friday, when their expiries will capture Bank of Japan and Turkish central bank meetings, showing the extent of perceived volatility risk.

There is a risk that the Bank of Japan could widen the yield band , while expectations of a 0.5-1% rate hike in Turkey could hit the lira if the central bank fails fail to act in the face of rising inflation .

Broader implied volatility is falling again, which might encourage a return to risk-taking generally , but one-week-expiry implied volatility spiked higher to flag Fed risk and will retain a premium until it passes.

Overnight expiry will provide a clearer picture of actual event-risk premium and FX break-evens the day before, as in EUR/USD before today's ECB .

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

