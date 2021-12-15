BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options flag extent of central bank risk to FX

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Key central bank policy announcements from the United States, Britain and euro zone are all now captured by the shortest maturity FX options, with their implied volatilities offering some clues about the expected FX reaction.

Overnight option expiry is 10 a.m. ET/1500 GMT on the next working day and its implied volatility for all the currency pairs affected by these central bank announcements has been marked considerably higher. Volatility is the one unknown when determining an FX option premium, so implied volatility is a dealer's best guess. If actual volatility matches implied over the life of the option - it should cover the premium.

EUR/USD overnight implied volatility has doubled in price to a 2021 high and is a reflection of the perceived Fed and ECB risk. The premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle is now $80-pips in either direction.

GBP/USD overnight implied volatility reaches 15.5 from 10.0 - a break-even for vanilla straddles of $85-pips from $55-pips in either direction. EUR/GBP is 14.0 from 9.5, or 50 from 33-GBP pips in either direction.

USD/JPY overnight implied volatility trades 1-year highs - if ignoring the late November Omicron induced volatility spike. It trades 14.0 from 8.5 - a premium break-even of 66-JPY pips from 40-JPY pips in either direction, with additional risk premium for USD/JPY downside strikes.

AUD/USD overnight implied volatility 12.5 to 18.5 - $37-pips to $55-pips break-even in either direction.

Overnight expiry FX option implied volatility captures the key CB announcementshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GKd8Ci

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own Editing by Mark Potter)

