BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options epitomise the current state of FX markets

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Implied volatility is the FX option market gauge of realised FX volatility and a key parameter of an option premium, yet it is languishing near 2-year lows and traded volumes are suffering too.

Despite the USD recovering some of its late 2023 losses in early 2024, its moves have been pretty linear and lacking volatility, whilst staying within the confines of well worn ranges.

While the current environment would typically endorse the sale of options to receive premium, those premiums are already so low that the reward versus risk of selling is no longer attractive. On the other hand, there is not enough intraday realised FX volatility to cover the daily costs of holding options, or the reward versus risk factor of holding options to benefit from an imminent range break-out.

The USD is doing slightly better than its peers this year due to robust data that signals a strong economy and questions the need for immediate interest rate cuts. However, stubborn inflation has the potential to keep other countries' interest rates higher for longer too.

FX options are focusing any FX volatility risk premiums on key data which might offer policy clues, as well as the actual policy meetings themselves, but without a significant divergence in the current rate outlook, price action in FX options will continue to endorse the FX status quo.

Related comment

For more click on FXBUZ

1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/49l1exv

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Alison Williams)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.