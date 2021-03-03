BUZZ-COMMENT-FX Options epitomise EUR/USD's situation

March 3 (Reuters) - By their forward-looking nature, FX options can offer insight into the perceived volatility risk and direction for EUR/USD, but price action epitomises the current situation.

Options thrive on volatility, an unknown quantity when determining premium, so dealers use implied volatility - their best guess.

Implied volatility has been trading at pandemic lows for most of 2021. When risk perception increases, as it did last Friday, implied volatility spikes, but it's been quick to retreat as markets settle.

Risk reversals show how much implied volatility dealers add for options in the most likely direction of EUR/USD travel. EUR calls were premium to puts (topside) in early 2021, but fell after EUR/USD retreated from 1.2349 highs.

Benchmark one-month-expiry risk reversal has been flirting with both sides of neutral since. It currently shows no conviction either way, after retracing from a quick spike to EUR puts over calls (downside) Friday. Three-month is also neutral. One-year trades at its lowest EUR call over put (topside) vol premium since July.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD 1-3-month implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bUQkSy

EUR/USD 1-3-12-month expiry option risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sP90df

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.