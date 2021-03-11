BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options endorse a return to risk

March 11 (Reuters) - Implied volatility is the FX option market's gauge of actual FX volatility expectations and can indicate the perceived risk from major events and sentiment more generally. Now it's falling from recent highs, and that might encourage FX traders to return to more risky strategies, knowing that calmer times are returning.

The premium this derivative charges for protection in a particular direction is also seeing a reduction in the cost of options that would have protected against more risk aversion and USD gains.

From highs at 6.85 on Monday, benchmark one-month EUR/USD implied volatility is now 6.2. One-month 25 delta risk reversals, which show directional premium, have dropped to 0.15 from 0.375 EUR puts/USD calls (downside strikes). Even today's ECB premium is not excessive .

USD/JPY one-month implied volatility is 6.1 from 6.95 Monday, EUR/JPY 6.4 from 7.1, and one-month AUD/JPY 10.1 from 11.3.

AUD/USD one-month implied volatility is 10.35 from 11.5, and its one-month downside premium falls to 1.35 from 1.7 AUD puts/USD calls on Monday.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

