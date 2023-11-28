BUZZ-COMMENT-FX Options aren't betting on sustained EUR/USD gains

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Despite trading 3-month highs in the mid 1.09's, there's little evidence in the forward looking FX options market to suggest that EUR/USD will continue to march ahead, at least for now.

FX options thrive on volatility and rapid directional moves, both of which are lacking at the moment. It is therefore no surprise to see implied volatility, which gauges realised volatility expectations, trading by long-term lows.

Risk reversals show which FX direction is the most vulnerable to an increase in volatility by charging an implied volatility premium for strikes in that direction versus a discount in the other.

Typically, implied volatility/option prices will increase if FX moves that way. Despite easing from a 0.6 peak in October, the benchmark 1-month expiry 25 delta risk reversal retains a 0.25 implied volatility premium for EUR puts over calls (downside vs upside EUR/USD strikes).

Outright trade flow shows a lack of demand for options with strikes above 1.1000 and even less for those above 1.1100 with expiries through the end of the year.

Month-end flows are weighing on the USD and some models signal EUR buying which can support this week. Without fresh impetus, however, a rapid and sustained EUR/USD rise is not in the price of FX options.

