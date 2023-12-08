BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options amplify NFP risk premium - particularly JPY

Repeats with no changes

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Overnight expiry FX volatility risk premiums initially appeared to be underestimating the realised volatility risk from Friday's U.S. jobs data, but have now increased, especially USD/JPY.

Implied volatility is a dealer's best guess for realised volatility which is a key determinant of the option premium. If realised outperforms implied volatility before expiry, then option holders can profit. Thursday's realised USD/JPY volatility has driven the price of JPY related options significantly higher and obviously prompted a rethink about the risk from Friday's U.S. jobs data for other USD related pairings.

The option premium/break-even for an overnight (next working day at 10-am New York) expiry straddle in USD/JPY after including the U.S. jobs data was initially 97 JPY pips in either direction and would have returned substantial profits to holders after Thursday's moves. It's now around 150 JPY pips in either direction.

Overnight EUR/USD was only marginally higher after first including the jobs data with a premium/break-even of 46 USD pips in either direction, but is now 67 USD pips in either direction. The GBP/USD premium/break-even is now 80 USD pips from 64 pips initially and the overnight AUD/USD premium/break-even has increased to 50 USD pips from 44 USD pips in either direction.

The NFP is expected at 180k, but anything closer to its outlying estimates of 100k and 275k would be sure to reignite FX volatility.

For more click on FXBUZ

US JOBS https://tmsnrt.rs/3Gztqjm

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.