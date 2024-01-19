BUZZ-COMMENT-FX Option traders target two significant dates in 2024

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Forward looking FX options reflect the broader based lack of FX conviction to start 2024, but there are 2 significant dates that traders are right to be targeting.

Owning simple vanilla options can reward holders if FX volatility exceeds the initial premium paid and/or those premiums increase over the life of the option. FX volatility risk is higher when expiry includes major events, of which there are two on the horizon.

March 31 is the generic 2-month date and now includes any fallout from the March 30 U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement. That's deemed the most likely meeting for the Fed to begin their rate cut cycle. The decision is still data dependent and the 2-month expiry will include plenty more of that with its related volatility risk, prior.

Although it's still 11-months away, the November 5 2024 U.S. election could pose a significant risk to global markets if Donald Trump regains the presidency from Joe Biden. Option markets certainly concur as they target more post-event expiries since Trump's success at the Iowa Caucuses on Tuesday.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

