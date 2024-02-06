BUZZ-COMMENT-FX option traders shift focus to one significant date

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Despite the recent USD recovery, option markets have been subdued as the moves lacked volatility, but traders are becoming more focused on one significant date.

The FX realised volatility on which options thrive has been lacking for some time, which explains why implied volatility is languishing at longer term lows. Option sellers are loath to be short options when implied volatility and subsequent risk premiums are so low, while buyers are concerned that the lack of realised volatility won't be enough to cover premiums.

However, the 3-month option expiry recently included the May 1 U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision, which is now the date when markets feel the Fed is most likely to begin cutting interest rates, having shifted from March after recent strong U.S. data. The 3-month expiry date has the additional bonus of including May's U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

Given the increased risk of related volatility through these events, and with implied volatility being so low, traders clearly feel the risk versus reward of holding 3-month expiry options is worth it. A noticeable increase in demand and premium for 3-month expiry options this week is testament to this view.

3-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3OuqOaP

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

